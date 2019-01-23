हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sophie Turner terrible at keeping secrets

The eighth and final season of the hit series will bow out in April 2019.

Los Angeles: Actress Sophie Turner cant keep a secret and has already leaked the ending of "Game of Thrones" to a few people.

In an interview with W magazine, Turner said she is "terrible" at keeping secrets, reports eonline.com. 

"I'm so bad at keeping secrets. I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them. I've already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people," Turner said.

"I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I'll tell you.' But it's people that I know, not random people. It's people that I know will keep the secret," she added.

The eighth and final season of the hit series will bow out in April 2019. It airs in India on Star World. 

 

