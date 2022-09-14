Sorry not sorry! Urvashi Rautela's apology video on Rishabh Pant was NOT for cricketer but....

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's indirect social media war with each other doesn't seem to end anytime soon. After Urvashi's apology video saying 'sorry' to Pant went viral on social media a day back, the actress has now refuted all such reports saying it was highly misleading.

URVASHI RAUTELA SORRY?

Urvashi took to her Instagram and dropped a story reading: "These days official news articles and so called meme pages (worst marketers) are more scripted than movies or a TV show. That sorry was for my fans and loved ones."

Well, certainly that sorry was NOT for Pant but for her diehard fans. Urvashi has 55 million followers on Instagram, she's the most followed youngest Asian actress on social media.

RISHABH PANT vs URVASHI RAUTELA

Earlier, reports were rife that Urvashi and Rishabh are dating. However, later Pant denied all rumours. A few days back, after a video clipping of the actress's interview where she mentioned a certain RP once waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby to meet her, Pant put up his Insta story reading: "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai."

Hitting back at him, Urvashi wrote: "Chotu Bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi Munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darlings tere liye liye @Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChtobhaiyaa #Cougarhunter #Donttakeadvantageofsilentgirl."

Pant later deleted the post later.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen doing extensive stunt sequences in the Tamil movie 'The Legend' will be next seen in the project titled 'Black Rose' a film which is being helmed by director Sampath Nandi.



