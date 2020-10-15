हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Soumitra Chatterjee

Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition marginally improves

Soumitra Chatterjee's daughter Poulomi Bose had appealed to all netizens not to indulge in rumour-mongering about the health of her father. He tested positive for coronavirus on October 5.

Soumitra Chatterjee&#039;s health condition marginally improves
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Kolkata: Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition has marginally improved in the last 24-hours after the second Covid-19 test result came negative on Wednesday night, hospital sources said.

According to reports, the oxygen level in Chatterjee's body also increased to 97 per cent on Thursday and he also has no fever since Tuesday evening.

The octogenarian actor's kidney, liver function, ammonia level in the blood, the infective mucus are slowly normalising. The cardiac function, blood pressure, respiration and urine output are improving too, sources said.

Earlier, Soumitra's daughter Poulomi Bose had appealed to all netizens not to indulge in rumour-mongering about the health of her Covid-affected father.

Chatterjee was battling with Covid-19 and got admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital last week.

Chatterjee was tested positive for coronavirus on October 5.

He was admitted to the hospital the very next morning. He was shooting for a documentary titled 'Abhijan', directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Last he attended the shooting floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio was on October 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed on October 7.

Earlier, many actors, directors and producers like Ranjit Mallick, his daughter and actress Koel Mallick, wife Dipa Mallick, producer Nispal Singh and director Raj Chakraborty had been tested positive with Covid-19 symptoms. But they have all recovered now.

Soumitra Chatterjee
