Soundarya Rajinikanth looks regal in a Sabyasachi collection on her wedding reception—Unseen pics

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth and Latha's doting daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth tied the knot with actor-business Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11, 2019. The star-studded wedding saw several celebrities attending the gala affair with continued for 3-4 days. The pre and post wedding festivity pictures were splashed all over the internet.

Ahead of the Valentine's Day, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception on February 12, 2019. The who's who of the south and Hindi film industry made their presence felt at the event.

Soundarya opted for a Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga for her reception and looked nothing less than a regal bride. The ace fashion designer, who is by far the most loved designers amongst the celeb bride brigade shared some unseen pictures of the stunning bride on his Instagram.

Sabya shared the glowing pictures of the bride with the caption: “Real bride Soundarya Rajinikanth @soundaryaarajinikant in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection for her wedding reception in Chennai, India. Photo Courtesy: @studioa_weddings / @prakatwork

Makeup by @prakatwork, #Sabyasachi #SoundaryaRajinikanth #SabyasachiJewelry #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #TheWorldOfSabyasachi

@bridesofsabyasachi @sabyasachijewelry.”

Isn't she simply looking breathtaking?

She turned into a traditional Sabya bride in red lehenga and choker set.

Soundarya was earlier married to Ashwin Ramkumar and together they have a son named Ved Krishna.