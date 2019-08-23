close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janmashtami

Soundarya Rajinikanth shares pic with Radha-Krishna idol, wishes happy Janmashtami—See Photo

Several other celebrities also extended Janmashtami wishes on social media.

Soundarya Rajinikanth shares pic with Radha-Krishna idol, wishes happy Janmashtami—See Photo
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth took to her Instagram handle and shared a breathtaking picture with fans. In the photo, she can be seen posing with the live-size gorgeous idols of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha.

The beautiful picture will make you want to look at it again and again. Soundarya wished everyone a happy Janmashtami and her caption reads: “We pray to you today and everyday our dearest Krishna.. to forever guide, bless and protect us #HareKrishna #HappyJanmashtami.”

Janmashtami is celebrated this year on August 24.

Several other celebrities also extended Janmashtami wishes on social media.

Preparations are in full swing and Radha-Krishna temples are beautifully adorned with flowers. Usually, on Janmashtami, devotees observe a day-long fast and break it only at the stroke of 12 in the midnight with fruits and prasad which is first offered to the Lord.

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Janmashtami!

 

 

Tags:
JanmashtamiJanmashtami 2019soundarya rajinikanthKrishnaRadha
Next
Story

Janmashtami 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Kunal Kemmu, Soundarya Rajinikanth and others post wishes

Must Watch

PT59S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour