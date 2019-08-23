Soundarya Rajinikanth shares pic with Radha-Krishna idol, wishes happy Janmashtami—See Photo

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth took to her Instagram handle and shared a breathtaking picture with fans. In the photo, she can be seen posing with the live-size gorgeous idols of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha.

The beautiful picture will make you want to look at it again and again. Soundarya wished everyone a happy Janmashtami and her caption reads: “We pray to you today and everyday our dearest Krishna.. to forever guide, bless and protect us #HareKrishna #HappyJanmashtami.”

Janmashtami is celebrated this year on August 24.

Several other celebrities also extended Janmashtami wishes on social media.

Preparations are in full swing and Radha-Krishna temples are beautifully adorned with flowers. Usually, on Janmashtami, devotees observe a day-long fast and break it only at the stroke of 12 in the midnight with fruits and prasad which is first offered to the Lord.

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Janmashtami!