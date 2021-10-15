South actress and politician Kushboo Sundar's weighs 15 kgs lesser, her MASSIVE body transformation pics go viral!

New Delhi: South actress turned politician Khushboo Sundar (her Instagram uses Kushboo Sundar as her ID name), has successfully shed 15 kgs and is now looking unrecognisable. Yes! If you don't believe us, then check out her pictures below.

Kushboo Sundar dropped pictures of her weight loss and wrote: Then and now!! Not much of a difference, except 15kgs lesser now.

She looks fab in all avatars, and now seems fitter than ever before.

A noted south actress, Kushboo began her career as a child artiste in Bollywood in the eighties. Later, made her debut in a lead role opposite Jackie Shroff in the 1985 release 'Jaanoo'.

She has appeared opposite top stars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Vijayakanth, Sarath Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Sathyaraj and Prabhu, among others, as per IANS.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in the upcoming Tamil film 'Annaatthe'. In Telugu, she will be seen in 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu'.