South actress Kajal Aggarwal suffers from Bronchial Asthma, here's more about the disease

New Delhi: In an Instagram post South actress Kajal Aggarwal opened up on her battle from Bronchial Asthma. She shared that she contracted the disease at the tender age of five. “Every travel, winter, or every time I was exposed to any sort of dust or smoke, something that’s prevalent in our country, my symptoms flared up. In order to deal with such things in the best possible way, I started using inhalers. And I noticed a change almost instantly,” she wrote.

Aggarwal added that though using an inhaler is immensely helpful but it has a social stigma attached to it. Pledging to fight against the same, the actor wrote, “Sure I get the odd question or a judgemental look every now and then. And while it does not bother me, there are millions of people in our country who need inhalers, but choose not to use them because of this very problem - social stigma.”

What is Bronchial Asthma?

Bronchial asthma, which is commonly referred to as asthma is a respiratory disease.

Symptoms of Bronchial Asthma

Tightness in the chest, difficulty in breathing, which causes inflammation in the airways and causes bouts of coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath.

Also, cough attack due to dust then share your symptoms with your doctor and get tested as you might not experience an asthma attack in front of your doctor. Spirometry, Peak Expiratory Flow (PEF), and a chest X-ray are diagnosed by doctors to find out if you are suffering from the disease.

What triggers bronchial asthma?

Air pollution, smoking, dust, pollen, extreme change in weather can trigger your bronchial asthma.

How to treat bronchial asthma?

There is no cure for the disease however, asthma patients can control it with the help of inhalers. Smoking is a complete no-no for them. A doctor can also prescribe them medicines depending upon their individual medical condition.

Asthma patients should also stay away from dusty surroundings, take extra care during winters, be mindful if they are allergic to anything that causes cough bouts.

These preventive steps can help them lead a healthy life.