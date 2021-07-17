हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nidhhi Agerwal

South actress Nidhhi Agerwal upset with her pic being circulated online, says 'let cheap thrills not be so cheap'

On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal was last seen in Jayam Ravi's Bhoomi, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

South actress Nidhhi Agerwal upset with her pic being circulated online, says &#039;let cheap thrills not be so cheap&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South actress Nidhhi Agerwal seems upset with people sharing her particular picture online. Slamming such acts, she took to social media and shared a story on her Instagram handle, calling out people.

Nidhhi Agerwal  wrote: "Very often I see this picture of me being circulated that really has no need to be circulated. Anybody with a conscience would not post and share such pictures. It's unwanted and unnecessary. Let the cheap thrills not be so cheap. Love Nidhhi Agerwal"

Reportedly, she is talking about throwback photos of her in a bikini that date back to her school days. 

On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal was last seen in Jayam Ravi's Bhoomi, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. She was also seen in Simbu's Eeswaran and has many other in the pipeline.

The actress will be seen in director Magizh Thirumeni's upcoming film. She also has Hero and Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu in her kitty.

 

