South actress Pooja Hegde looks like a dream in THIS ravishing Manish Malhotra saree, trends online for her pics!

New Delhi: Actress Pooja Hegde has a huge fanbase. Her fans adore her stunning pictures on social media as she sure brings her A-game to the fashion front. Whether it's traditional attire or stylish western wear, this gorgeous actress will make sure to leave you mesmerized.

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram recently and dropped pictures in an elegant Manish Malhotra, flower-patterned saree. Wearing a yellow broad neck blouse with a plain white saree, her net pallu added weight to her attire with heavy flower embroidery looking graceful as ever.

Her caption read, "All dressed up and FINALLY somewhere to go!"

To add sparkle to her look, the Indian star opted for a diamond ring in one hand and a thick bangle in the other. She complemented the fit with round diamond earrings and a neat low bun as she kept her makeup soft.

On the work front, Pooja has a countrywide lineup of big-budget films including Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor as well as Thalapathy 65 opposite Thalapathy Vijay.