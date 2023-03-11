topStoriesenglish2582305
South Asian Excellence Celebration: Jr NTR And Preity Zinta's Selfie from Pre-Oscars 2023 Event Goes Viral

Oscar Awards 2023: This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.

Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra along with Anjula Acharia recently hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration, where stars gathered at Paramount Studios to honour nominees from the likes of RRR, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers and Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

Preity Zinta, who is settled in the US with her husband Gene Goodenough and their twin babies, also attended the event where she met loads of stars including RRR`s headliner Jr NTR. Taking to Instagram, Preity dropped several images from the party. The first image shows Preity posing with JR NTR. Dressed in a red dress, Preity looked extremely beautiful. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jr NTR is seen donning a black suit paired with a white shirt. Preity also posed with actress Jacqueline Fernandez, producer Guneet Monga and director Shaunak Sen."A big congratulations to all the Oscar Nominees I met last night. Crossing my fingers for all you guys...Thank you @priyankachopra & @anjula_acharia for bringing the artistic community from South Asia together & for celebrating each others achievement. It was such a fun evening..#aboutlastnight #celebration #oscarnominees #southasianexcellence #ting," she captioned the post. Take a look at the pictures Mindy Kaling also shared a few glimpses from the party, where she`s seen posing with Malala and Jr NTR, among others.

In her post, she wrote, "Last night I was honored to co-host a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees. Met so many new friends and hugged old ones, and was inspired by the talent all around me.@falgunishanepeacockindia designed the most spectacular saree for me and @sethicouture loaned me basically all the diamonds in the world. Thank you to @priyankachopra and @anjula_acharia for organizing such a special event. Also love when @asekar95 is my date and we get to do the most Indian thing ever and order Taco Bell after."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It`s a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.

RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. Shaunak Sen`s `All That Breathes` has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga`s The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short. Oscars 2023 is scheduled to take place on March 13.


 

