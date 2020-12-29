South film actor Arun Alexander death confirmed Lokesh Kanagaraj

CHENNAI: Tamil actor-dubbing artist Arun Alexander breathed his last after suffering a heart attack in Chennai on Monday (December 28). He was 48. Details regarding his final rites are still awaited. His demise has come as a shock to his fans and the industry.

Apart from being a popular dubbing artist in the Tamil film industry, Alexander had acted in films like 'Kolamaavu Kokila', 'Kaithi' and 'Bigil'. His last film reportedly will be director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Master'.

Frequent collaborator and director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter to share the news of Alexander’s demise. "Dint expect you’ll leave us this soon na… couldn’t control my tears…you will be irreplaceable and you’ll always live in my heart na," he wrote in a post.

Dint expect you'll leave us this soon na... couldn't control my tears...you will be irreplaceable and you'll always live in my heart na... pic.twitter.com/TcvJNTecAr — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) December 28, 2020

Director-writer Rathanakumar too expressed his condolences on his death and tweeted, "This is cruel. Rest in peace anna. #RIPArunAlexander (sic)."