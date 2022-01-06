हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kim Mi-soo

South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo passes away at 29, cause of death of ‘Snowdrop’ star not revealed

Kim had acted in several Korean films. She rose to fame with her role in ‘Snowdrop’, which is a romantic melodrama, set against the backdrop of the 1987 pro-democracy movement. 

South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo passes away at 29, cause of death of ‘Snowdrop’ star not revealed
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Seoul: South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo is no more. She breathed her last on Wednesday (January 5). The demise of Kim was confirmed by her agency Landscape, reported Variety.

"Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace," the agency said in a statement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Mi Soo (@kimmi8329)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Mi Soo (@kimmi8329)

The cause behind her death has not been revealed yet.

Kim had acted in several Korean films. She rose to fame with her role in ‘Snowdrop’, which is a romantic melodrama, set against the backdrop of the 1987 pro-democracy movement. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kim Mi-sooKim Mi-soo deadKim Mi-soo dies at 29SnowdropSouth Korean actressRIP Kim Mi-soo
Next
Story

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji got married secretly? Her latest vacation photo sparks rumours

Must Watch

PT23M45S

DNA: Why mess with PM's protocol?