South sensation Raai Laxmi getting engaged? Here's the truth

New Delhi: South sensation Raai Laxmi shot to headlines a few days back after the buzz around her engagement caught fire. The actress has however responded to the news, calling it not true.

Raai Laxmi took to her social media handle and cleared the air. She wrote: To my dear media ppl ,fans & well wishers this is to clarify there's a piece of news doing rounds all over the media about me getting engaged !. like seriously? i had posted a funny message on my social media platform couple of days ago where the last few lines was the most important message to read ! which talks about being safe and sanitizing ur hands - this clearly shows ppl don't have the patience to read the whole message so plz do fall for such baseless rumours thats taken in the media about the engagement, now let's get back to staying safe ,wearing mask and being careful about the on going virus, take care guys thank you & lots of love '

The actress has featured in as many as 50 movies in regional languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada respectively. She made her acting debut in the Tamil film Karka Kasadara in 2005 when she was only 17. Later on, she went on to star in several hit films.

In 2007, Raai Laxmi forayed into Malayalam films and 'Rock & Roll' opposite legendary Mohanlal was her debut there. The actress is quite popular among Tamil and Malayalam movie buffs.

Meanwhile, in 2017, she made her Bollywood debut in much talked about venture 'Julie 2'.