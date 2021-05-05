हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pooja Hegde

South star Pooja Hegde learns this 'new skill' at home in quarantine - Check inside

Pooja Hegde had shared multiple posts, where she can be seen reading books and practicing yoga to keep a positive frame of mind.

South star Pooja Hegde learns this &#039;new skill&#039; at home in quarantine - Check inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Pooja Hegde tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and is currently under home quarantine. However, in isolation, she decided to update her fans through social media and has been sharing her updates regularly. 

South sensation Pooja Hegde is not only keeping her Instagram fam engaged but also utilising this time in a productive manner. How? Well, the ‘Mohenjo Daro’ star in her recent Insta stories, shared a new skill that she has learned while quarantining. And this new skill is lifting one eyebrow. 

In a series of video clips, Pooja proudly flaunted how she can now lift one eyebrow efficiently. She also captioned the clip and asked her fans, "Does this count as learning a new skill? #quarantinelife." 

pooja

In the next clip, she laughed off and clarified, "Just kidding...will go read a book or something after this."

Earlier, the ‘Housefull 4’ shared multiple posts, where she can be seen reading books and practicing yoga to keep a positive frame of mind.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be soon seen with Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar's romantic drama, 'Radhe Shyam'. Other upcoming projects include- 'Most Eligible Bachelor', 'Cirkus' and 'Thalapathy 65' to name a few.

