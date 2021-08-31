हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rashmika mandanna

South star Rashmika Mandanna feels her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra is special!

A few days back Rashmika wrapped up her part for the Mission Majnu and will soon be moving on to shoot for other projects. 

South star Rashmika Mandanna feels her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra is special!

New Delhi: South star Rashmika Mandanna has been the talk of the town ever since she started shooting for her Bollywood debut film 'Mission Majnu'. 

Throwing light on her experience shooting for Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna shares, "firsts are always the most special, and Mission Majnu being my first has given me an opportunity to transcend my boundaries and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film with these beautiful people."

She further added, "in the first narration itself I knew I wanted to be a part of this film because I knew if not for now I’d not have done this character again or later on it’s one of those roles. It’s a now or never kinda character. Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts- from exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and the co-actors. I couldn’t have asked for more. I love you Team Mission Majnu."

A few days back Rashmika wrapped up her part for the Mission Majnu and will soon be moving on to shoot for other projects. Co-starring beside Sidharth Malhotra in the film, it is going to be uber special to the actress owing to it being her first Bollywood movie.

Apart from Mission Majnu, Rashmika has another Bollywood film on cards already. Her second Bollywood project is 'Goodbye' in which she will be sharing a screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rashmika mandannaMission MajnuSidharth Malhotrasouth star
Next
Story

‘Heartbreaking to not have my son around me,’ says Malaika Arora as Arhaan Khan goes abroad for higher studies

Must Watch

PT59S

Video: Flight tracker shows US Air Force planes leaving Kabul