South star Rashmika Mandanna feels her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra is special!

New Delhi: South star Rashmika Mandanna has been the talk of the town ever since she started shooting for her Bollywood debut film 'Mission Majnu'.

Throwing light on her experience shooting for Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna shares, "firsts are always the most special, and Mission Majnu being my first has given me an opportunity to transcend my boundaries and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film with these beautiful people."

She further added, "in the first narration itself I knew I wanted to be a part of this film because I knew if not for now I’d not have done this character again or later on it’s one of those roles. It’s a now or never kinda character. Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts- from exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and the co-actors. I couldn’t have asked for more. I love you Team Mission Majnu."

A few days back Rashmika wrapped up her part for the Mission Majnu and will soon be moving on to shoot for other projects. Co-starring beside Sidharth Malhotra in the film, it is going to be uber special to the actress owing to it being her first Bollywood movie.

Apart from Mission Majnu, Rashmika has another Bollywood film on cards already. Her second Bollywood project is 'Goodbye' in which she will be sharing a screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.