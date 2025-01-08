South Superstar Ajith Kumar Likely To Resume Race Practice A Day After Crash

Chennai: Actor Ajith Kumar, whose race car suffered a major crash during a practice session in Dubai on Tuesday, is likely to resume training from today for his race which is scheduled to take place on January 11.

Ajith, who is passionate about racing, owns a racing team called Ajith Kumar Racing, which is participating in the 24H Dubai 2025 car racing event that is scheduled to be held on January 10, 11 and 12.

The actor, who not only owns but is also one of the four drivers in his team, had his first practice session on Tuesday. However, his car crashed into the sideboards, causing quite a bit of damage to the vehicle. Luckily though, the actor escaped unhurt, much to the relief of fans and onlookers.

The upcoming Dubai 24 hours car race better known as the 24H Dubai 2025 is a prestigious event. The actor is to participate in the intensely contested Porsche 992 class along with his teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod at the 24H Dubai 2025.

The 24H Dubai 2025 is significant to the actor as it will mark his firm’s competitive debut in the world of racing. It will also mark the start of intense endurance campaign for the team and his firm, which has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

It may be recalled that Ajith had gone to Singapore along with his family to ring in the New Year and to celebrate daughter Anoushka’s birthday. The actor returned to Chennai along with his family on January 5. While the other members of his family left for their home, Ajith stayed back at the airport to take a flight to Dubai to participate in the 24H Dubai 2025.