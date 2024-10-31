South Superstar Vijay Thalapathy Extends Warm Greetings On Diwali

Mumbai: Actor Vijay on Wednesday extended warm Diwali wishes to people. "Let darkness go away in Diwali flooded lights. Let good dawan appear. Let love, peace and wealth continue to exist in all houses. Let us celebrate and enjoy Diwali safely. Wishing all Diwali wishes," he said in a post on X.

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India and around the world. This vibrant festival, known as the Festival of Lights, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

As families prepare for the festivities, homes will be adorned with colourful rangoli patterns, illuminated with diyas and fairy lights.

The celebrations typically involve performing prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing delicious sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Fireworks light up the night sky, creating a dazzling display that adds to the joyful atmosphere.

Vijay has launched his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.