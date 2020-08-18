SP Balasubrahmanyam still on ventilator, don't believe rumours, says son

New Delhi: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted to a Chennai hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, is in the ICU and on ventilator support. Doctors are continuously monitoring his condition. As per the latest update, the singer's condition is the same as before - stable but doctors refer to it as critical.

Earlier today, media reports said that SP Balasubrahmanyam has been relieved of the ventilator support. However, his son SP Charan quashed the reports and said, "Don't believe rumors of SP Balasubrahmanyam being taken off the ventilator."

The legendary singer is admitted to MGM Healthcare, Chennai, since August 5. He had mild symptoms of coronavirus, but his condition deteriorated later.

SP Balasubrahmanyam had also shared a video on his Facebook page confirming the diagnosis and the hospitalisation. He stated that he has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and added that the decision to get himself admitted to the hospital was only for resting and recuperating comfortably while avoiding risk to his family.

He assured friends and fans that he was in good health and receiving the best care, urging them to not worry.

The 74-year-old singer has over 40,000 songs to his credit in over 16 Indian languages. He has been honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and multiple National Awards.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has contributed as a playback singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist, film producer, predominantly in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi