SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan shares health update: Everything seems normal, he is responding to treatment

New Delhi: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan on Tuesday said that his father is responding to treatment and everything seems well. SP Balasubrahmanyam is admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. In a video message shared on Instagram, SP Charan said, "Everything seems normal. He is responding to the doctors and the treatment... He is almost 90 per cent out of sedation. I cannot say enough that we as a family are grateful for all the love and affection and the prayers that have come my father's way."

He added, "I'm grateful to the MGM Healthcare and the doctors who are diligently working on my father and his treatments and make sure that he is going to recover from this illness. Thank you all once again. Hopefully, we will see my father as early as possible."

The 74-year-old veteran singer tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5. He had mild symptoms initially, but a few days later, his condition deteriorated and he had to be shifted to the ICU.

In his message, SP Charan also explained to people why he posts updates on SP Balasubrahmanyam's health only in English despite people telling him to speak in Tamil.

"The reason I chose to speak in English is because dad has a lot of fans across the country. For me to put up these posts in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam or other languages he has sung in is very time-consuming. I am in between prayers, doctors and putting up updates for his fans. So please understand," he said.

Watch SP Charan's video here:

SP Balasubrahmanyam has over 40,000 songs to his credit in over 16 Indian languages. He has been honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and multiple National Awards. He has contributed as a playback singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist, film producer, predominantly in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.