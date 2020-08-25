हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan shares health update: Everything seems normal, he is responding to treatment

SP Balasubrahmanyam is admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month

SP Balasubrahmanyam&#039;s son SP Charan shares health update: Everything seems normal, he is responding to treatment
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@SPB

New Delhi: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan on Tuesday said that his father is responding to treatment and everything seems well. SP Balasubrahmanyam is admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. In a video message shared on Instagram, SP Charan said, "Everything seems normal. He is responding to the doctors and the treatment... He is almost 90 per cent out of sedation. I cannot say enough that we as a family are grateful for all the love and affection and the prayers that have come my father's way."

He added, "I'm grateful to the MGM Healthcare and the doctors who are diligently working on my father and his treatments and make sure that he is going to recover from this illness. Thank you all once again. Hopefully, we will see my father as early as possible." 

The 74-year-old veteran singer tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5. He had mild symptoms initially, but a few days later, his condition deteriorated and he had to be shifted to the ICU.

In his message, SP Charan also explained to people why he posts updates on SP Balasubrahmanyam's health only in English despite people telling him to speak in Tamil. 

"The reason I chose to speak in English is because dad has a lot of fans across the country. For me to put up these posts in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam or other languages he has sung in is very time-consuming. I am in between prayers, doctors and putting up updates for his fans. So please understand," he said. 

Watch SP Charan's video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#SPB health update

A post shared by S. P. Charan/Producer/Director (@spbcharan) on

SP Balasubrahmanyam has over 40,000 songs to his credit in over 16 Indian languages. He has been honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and multiple National Awards. He has contributed as a playback singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist, film producer, predominantly in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Tags:
SP BalasubrahmanyamSP Balasubrahmanyam health updateSP Balasubrahmanyam son SP CharanCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Kajol hopes 'celfie' and 'compassion' will outlast COVID-19
  • 31,67,323Confirmed
  • 58,390Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M40S

Zee Super 30: Watch top 30 news stories of the day