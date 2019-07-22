'Spider-Man' star Tony Revolori booted out of Comic-Con party for climbing tree

Washington D.C.: Channeling his movie character Flash Thompson, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actor Tony Revolori climbed up a tree at a Comic-Con bash, following which the actor was booted out of the party.

The 23-year-old actor was seen climbing up a small tree at the Hard Rock Hotel rooftop bar, Float, in San Diego on Saturday, reported Page Six.

Revolori took several pictures of the party before he was walked to the exit by the security guards.

According to Page Six, the actor apologised and obliged when he was asked to leave the venue.

Tessa Thompson, Seth MacFarlane, Aisha Tyler, and Joe Lo Truglio were also spotted at the party, as well as the stars of 'Riverdale', and the cast of 'The Magicians'.