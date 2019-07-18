'Spiderman: Far From Home' actor Tom Holland spotted chilling with mysterious blonde at Hyde Park

Washington DC: A recent picture of the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actor Tom Holland along with a mysterious girl has been making a lot of noise. The 23-year-old actor was photographed laughing and holding hands with a blonde woman while at London`s Hyde Park on Monday.

According to People, the actor and his friend both wore black T-shirts and black pants while they waited to get their drinks, which included beer and cocktails. A representative for the actor did not immediately respond to People`s request for comment. The actor, who recently saw the release of his sequel to 2017`s `Spider-Man: Homecoming,` told Elle in June and as cited by People that he was "definitely a relationship person."

"I`m not the fleeting type at all; it`s not my way of life," Holland said, adding he wasn`t dating anyone at the time. Earlier this month, Holland told the Sunday Times and as cited by People that he would be fine if Spider-Man/Peter Parker was gay after a movement for an LGBTQ character exploded online.

"I can`t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don`t know and it`s out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years," Holland said.

He added, "The world isn`t as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn`t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person."