New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is speculated to be dating Shikhar Pahariya for some time. The rumoured celebrity couple has been extremely tight-lipped about their relationship, but their public appearances and airport outings have fuelled speculations about their closeness with each other. Recently, the two were papped with each other at Mumbai airport when Janhvi was captured sitting and getting into a passenger cart, where he was already seated and waiting for her. The two then jetted off to an undisclosed location.



On Thursday night, the actress got clicked outside Shikhar Pahariya's house in her car. The 'Bawaal' actress was spotted dressed up casually for the occasion. As soon as she noticed the paps clicking her photos, Janhvi was seen hiding her face and breaking into laughter.

For those not in the know, Shikhar is the grandson of former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist. Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has confirmed or denied their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. Last month, they were captured together during a Ganesh Visarjan event. The duo was papped dancing on the street of Mumbai at the occasion.

Speaking of her work front, Janhvi Kapoor will also share screen space with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in a new thriller titled 'Ulajh', the first picture look of which was dropped a few days back.



Janhvi Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Jr NTR in 'Devara', to be directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva. The film, which was earlier titled 'NTR 30', will also star Saif Ali Khan in a key role. The film will be released on 5th April 2024. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film, and R Rathnavelu was the cinematographer.



She was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. The film premiered on Prime Video in July across 200 countries.

