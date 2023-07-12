Spotted: Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur And Ananya Panday Get Cosy In Portugal, Pics Go Viral

New Delhi: Dating rumours of Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are doing rounds for quite some time now. Their romance has kept their fans hooked for months now and finally, now they seem to have indirectly confirmed their relationship. After pictures of Aditya and Ananya from Spain attending a concert together surfaced online, now clicks of them getting cosy are going viral and fans cannot keep calm.

Both actors attended the Arctic Monkeys' concert in Madrid, Spain, and shared clicks from the concert on their Instagram handles. Now, pictures of Aditya and Ananya getting cosy on a bridge in Portugal are surfacing online. Also, they have posed with fans and the background is the same.



The rumours about their relationship started when the two appeared at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party together in 2022. Since then they have made joint appearances at many Bollywood parties together.

Neither of the two have confirmed that they are officially a couple.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane`s untitled cyber crime-thriller. She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar`s `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan` opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has a comedy film `Dream Girl 2` along with Ayushmann Khurrana. On the other hand, Aditya has garnered praise for 'The Night Manager' season 1 and 2.