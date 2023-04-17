Sreenivas Bellamkonda Opens Up On His Thoughts About Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood And 'Chatrapathi'

New Delhi: Bellamkonda Sreenivas is impressing the audiences with his action-pack look in Chatrapathi. Fans are swayed by the actor as he rain punches, kicks and shows off his chiselled body in the teaser.

Now, as Bellamkonda Sreenivas gears up for the release of his debut, the actor speaks about his dedication towards Cinema and his love for Bollywood. Speaking about King Khan of Bollywood, Sreenivas shared Shah Rukh Khan is the ever-charming Superstar of the industry. The actor also shed light on how much he enjoys action and family dramas as a genre.

When asked which Bollywood actresses Sreenivas would love to work with, the actor cheerfully mentioned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actor also shared how excited he is about the release of Chatrapathi.

Apart from Chatrapathi, Sreenivas will also be seen in ‘Stuartpuram Donga’ a Telugu film based on Tiger Nageswara Rao’s biopic.