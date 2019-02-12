Sreesanth unfollows 'sister' Dipika Kakar on Instagram for this reason

New Delhi: Cricketer Sreesanth and television actress Dipika Kakar were the most-talked-about contestants in a popular reality show. Their brother-sister banter was loved by the audience and the two promised to be by each other's side. However, the famous 'bhai-behen' are reportedly not in talking terms.

According to an India Forums report, Sreesanth has unfollowed Dipika on Instagram. Talking about the same, Sreesanth told the website, "Yes, I have unfollowed Dipika because she unfollowed my Wife. And the one who doesn't respect my wife will not be respected by me. My wife is my Shakti and support. Dipika's fans used to abuse my wife and kids, she should have told them not to do that but she didn't."

"Like how I told my Sreefam not to abuse her and they stopped. Dipika will be my sister because I respect that relationship but I won't discuss this with her. I am sharing this with you, so that, people know the actual reason behind unfollowing Dipika, " He added.

Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari had been an open critic of all those people who went against him during his tenure in the show. She took to social media to express her strong-worded opinion about the housemates. When she was given a chance to visit Sree on the show, Bhuvneshwari lashed out another contestant Surbhi Rana for indulging in a war of words. She had also written against Dipika on Twitter but later clarified her stance for going against her.