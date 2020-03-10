Sridevi forever: Poonam Dhillon remembers the 'jewel of film industry'

New Delhi: Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, who is currently on a nostalgia spree, shared memories of working with late megastar Sridevi. In her first nostalgia-series post, Poonam Dhillon shared a still from 1997 film 'Judaai', in which she had a cameo and wrote, "Sharing some moments of films, co-actors & friends through the years. Starting with the supremely talented beautiful Sridevi, who was magic onscreen, gorgeous, had beautiful eyes and was an amazing dancer. Her presence & grace is missed. Can't believe two years since we lost this jewel of the film industry."

The Boney Kapoor-produced 'Judaai' co-starred Sridevi with Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. After the film, Sridevi took a break from films for her family. She made a comeback in 2012 with 'English Vinglish' and 2017's 'MOM' was her last film as a lead.

Sridevi died in February 2018 after accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai. Her sudden death shocked the film industry. She was just 58.

Earlier this month, a prayer meet on her second death anniversary was organised by Boney Kapoor in Chennai. Their daughter Janhvi also flew to the capital city to be with her extended family.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor married in 1996. Janhvi and Khushi are their two daughters. Janhvi is an actress while Khushi studies in the US.