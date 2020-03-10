हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sridevi

Sridevi forever: Poonam Dhillon remembers the 'jewel of film industry'

Poonam Dhillon shared a still from 1997 film 'Judaai', in which she had a cameo and wrote that Sridevi was magic onscreen, gorgeous, had beautiful eyes and was an amazing dancer.

Sridevi forever: Poonam Dhillon remembers the &#039;jewel of film industry&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@poonam_dhillon_

New Delhi: Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, who is currently on a nostalgia spree, shared memories of working with late megastar Sridevi. In her first nostalgia-series post, Poonam Dhillon shared a still from 1997 film 'Judaai', in which she had a cameo and wrote, "Sharing some moments of films, co-actors & friends through the years. Starting with the supremely talented beautiful Sridevi, who was magic onscreen, gorgeous, had beautiful eyes and was an amazing dancer. Her presence & grace is missed. Can't believe two years since we lost this jewel of the film industry."

Take a look at her post here:

The Boney Kapoor-produced 'Judaai' co-starred Sridevi with Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. After the film, Sridevi took a break from films for her family. She made a comeback in 2012 with 'English Vinglish' and 2017's 'MOM' was her last film as a lead. 

Sridevi died in February 2018 after accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai. Her sudden death shocked the film industry. She was just 58. 

Earlier this month, a prayer meet on her second death anniversary was organised by Boney Kapoor in Chennai. Their daughter Janhvi also flew to the capital city to be with her extended family. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wish u were here

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor married in 1996. Janhvi and Khushi are their two daughters. Janhvi is an actress while Khushi studies in the US. 

Tags:
Sridevisridevi foreverPoonam Dhillon
