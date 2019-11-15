Sridevi, Rekha to get ANR Awards, announces Nagarjuna

New Delhi: Telegu superstar Nagarjuna on Thursday announced that late Bollywood icon Sridevi and the evergreen actress Rekha will be given the ANR Awards for their cinematic accomplishments.

Nagarjuna and his family hand out ANR Awards in memory of his father, the late actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR).

Nagarjuna told mediapersons that Sridevi will be honoured for her contribution to cinema for the year 2018. Rekha will be felicitated for excellence in cinema for 2019.

Nagarjuna's production house Annapoorna Studios tweeted: "The ANR Awards for the year 2018 & 2019 were announced today. Late Sridevi B Kapoor & Ms Rekha will be awarded at a ceremony on Nov 17th. Mr Chiranjeevi Garu will attend as a special guest for the occasion.@acfmofficial third convocation will follow the ceremony."