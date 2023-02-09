Sridevi's Biography 'The Life Of A Legend' to Release in 2023, Boney Kapoor Calls her 'Force of Nature'

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Thursday (Feb 9) announced the biography of his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi titled 'The Life of a Legend'. As per reports, the biography is in works and will be released later in the year. Speaking about the same, Boney calls his late wife and the former superstar a 'force of nature'.

"Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person. Dhiraj Kumar is someone she considered family. He is a researcher, writer, and columnist. We are happy that he is writing a book that befits her extraordinary life,” Boney said.

The book is penned by Dhiraj Kumar who the actress considered family. It will be published by Westland Books.

The book draws a complete portrait of Sridevi, the quintessential superstar who has an unmatched career in Indian cinema. She worked in over 300 films across 50 years in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. She was conferred the Padma Shri, and won National Film Awards, State Government Awards and International Awards.

"I am delighted that the venerable Westland Books will be publishing my debut book. My literary agent, Anish Chandy made this happen. I am thankful for the permission and support of Boney Kapoor and his family, Latha and Sanjay Ramaswamy, Suryakala, Maheshwari and Karthik, Reena and Sandeep Marwah," said author Dhiraj Kumar. According to the publishers, the book is a 360-degree portrait of Sridevi and will make readers rediscover the icon.

The legend, however, passed away in 2018 due to accidental drowning in her guest room at a hotel in Dubai.

