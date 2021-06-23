Srijit Mukherji replaces Rahul Dholakia as director of Mithali Raj biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji will now direct the Taapsee Pannu-starrer sports drama "Shabaash Mithu". The film, earlier helmed by director Rahul Dholakia, narrates the journey of Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian Women's ODI cricket team.

Talking about the same, Srijit Mukherji said, "Being a cricket buff and researcher, Mithali's tale has always been an inspiration to me. I was excited since I had first heard of this film being made and now that I am a part of it, I look forward to kickstart the journey to bring this exhilarating story to the silver screen soon."

"Covid disruptions have required rescheduling of shoot and as a result Rahul is moving on from Shabaash Mithu. It's unfortunate that after sharing and nurturing this dream for a long time Rahul has to part ways. His contribution will remain, I thank him for that and wish him the very best. Srijit Mukherji will now take over the director's mantle. Srijit has worked with us closely on Ray and our plans of making a cricket film together will now come to fruition. I am sure he will bring all his passion and craft to this dream film," informed Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios.

Director Rahul Dholakia shared: "There are some films which you know you have to do. Shabaash Mithu was that film. Covid messed up everyone's schedules, mine was no different. Unfortunately, I won't be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven and conceived by Ajit Andhare on the life of the legendary cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee's passion to immerse herself in the character made it a delight to work with her. Ajit has a vision and a plan for the film and the way to release it. I wish him and the team the very best for it."

"Shabaash Mithu" chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali's life with Taapsee Pannu essaying the titular role.

The film is expected to release in 2022.