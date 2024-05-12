Srikanth Actor Rajkummar Rao Calls Word Of Mouth As 'The Best PR'

New Delhi: It seems like the summer of Rajkummar Rao. The actor has been garnering praise for his turn as visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bhola in Srikanth, he has already started prepping for his next, the romantic drama Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

“I love being on set and preparing for my characters. I don’t calculate or strategise too much, whether I should balance a comedy, with an action film. Nothing of that, If I read a script and like it, I go ahead. Sometimes a. filmmaker inspires me, or a story or character, so I go ahead and do it, it is all very instinctive, the actor told Puja Talwar in an interview.

The recent success of films like 12th Fail, Laapata Ladies, Madgaon Express, as well as the Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys, has proven it is neither stars nor mega-budget productions which drive the box office.

“Word of mouth is best PR, says Rajkummar Rao.” The actor further adds “A good film will always find its audience, I don’t think it has anything to do with the scale of a film. The recent success of the above-mentioned films has proven, that no marketing or overactive PR machinery can do what simple word of mouth can. Wherever you go people are discussing Laapata Ladies, Manjummel Boys.”

Producers and filmmakers look at tightening their belts given inflated production costs, including star remuneration. Rajkummar is one of the few actors who prefer the added costs which are wasted on stars and their entourage be spent on the film.” I prefer being very economically right,” he says.

The actor’s next is Sharan Sharma’s Mr and Mrs Mahi. The recent posters of the film show both Janhvi Kapoor and him, in Team India jerseys at a stadium. With the T20 World Cup scheduled from June 2, is it yet another ode to India’s favourite sport, cricket?

“There is some cricket, but it is essentially a relationship drama with a big heart. It is about a husband and wife and a truly inspiring story of aspirations, dreams, and egos. It has something to offer to every couple,” he says.