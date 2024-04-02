Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
RAJKUMMAR RAO

Srikanth: Rajkummar Rao Wishes Srikanth Bolla On The Arrival Of His Daughter

Rajkummar shared the same post on his social media handle with a message that read, “Heartiest congratulations to #Srikanth and Swathi on the arrival of their little princess! Sending lots of love and blessings your way.” 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 05:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Srikanth: Rajkummar Rao Wishes Srikanth Bolla On The Arrival Of His Daughter Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Most power-packed actor Rajkummar Rao, who is all set to portray the life of Srikanth Bolla in his upcoming film ‘Srikanth’, took to his social media handle to congratulate Bolla for the arrival of his daughter. Srikanth Bolla shared the news on his Instagram account with a cute post.

Rajkummar shared the same post on his social media handle with a message that read, “Heartiest congratulations to #Srikanth and Swathi on the arrival of their little princess! Sending lots of love and blessings your way.”

The Rajkummar starrer narrates the story of Srikanth Bolla, who did not let his visual impairment come in the way of eventually finding Bollant Industries. ‘Srikanth’, which is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is all set to hit the theatres on May 10, 2024.

Beyond ‘Srikanth’, Rajkummar Rao is also gearing up for ‘Stree 2’, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, ‘Guns & Gulaabs 2’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?