Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna gets mobbed by fans as she visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan - Watch

Rashmika Mandanna at Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 darshan: Rashmika looked stunning as she donned a multi-coloured printed lehenga with a matching shrug on top. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, better known as Srivalli post the massive success of her last release Pushpa co-starring Allu Arjun, recently visited Mumbai's majestic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal. She sought Bappa's blessings on the trailer launch day of her film Goodbye. She prayed to the Lord amid a huge crowd and was accompanied by producer Ekta Kapoor. 

Pushpa actress, Rashmika Mandanna is making her big screen Bollywood debut with Goodbye which is directed by Vikas Bahl. It is co-produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Viraj Sawant. The family drama is slated to release in theatres on October 7, 2022.

Rashmika looked stunning as she donned a multi-coloured printed lehenga with a matching shrug on top. Many fan clubs shared the videos of her visiting the divine Lalbaugcha Raja and also of her waving at fans from the car's rooftop.

Post the trailer launch event, she was papped at the historic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in the city, where she got Ganpati’s darshan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from Goodbye, Rashmika has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will feature next in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The actress also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

 

