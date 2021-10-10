SRK and family being used as smokescreen: Vishal Dadlani on Aryan Khan's drug case

Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing controversy of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s arrest in an alleged drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), music composer Vishal Dadlani has come forward to extend his support to the superstar’s family by giving out a major statement.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri are going through a difficult time, ever since their elder son Aryan was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug raid on October 3.

The bail plea of Aryan Khan, who was arrested on October 3, was also denied by a Mumbai Court on Friday, which has sent shockwaves all over the nation.

Aryan has now been taken to the quarantine cell of the Arthur Road Jail with two other people. Fans and fellow friends from the film industry have been backing SRK in this matter, ever since the news has come out.

The latest celebrity who has come forward to extend his support to SRK is music composer Vishal Dadlani. The musician took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA."

If Composers count, I am. SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA. Straight-up. https://t.co/dtk4YJ7ZHW — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 9, 2021

Earlier, stars like Raveena Tandon, Hrithik Roshan, Johnny Lever, Zoya Akhtar, and Hansal Mehta among others also extended their support to the star couple on social media.

Superstar Salman Khan and Karan Johar were also spotted visiting Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat residence after the controversy busted out in media. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on October 4 which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship.

As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. His bail plea was denied by a Mumbai Court on Friday.

On Saturday, Aryan’s driver was also questioned by the NCB.As many as 18 arrests have been made in the case so far.