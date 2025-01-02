SSMB 29: Mahesh Babu Kicks Off For His Next With Rajamouli Amid Reports Of Priyanka Chopra Being The Leading Lady

Mumbai: The long-awaited collaboration between Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and the legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for his blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, has officially kicked off with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in Indian cinema, with fans eagerly awaiting the first-ever union of two of the most prominent names in the industry.

The ceremonial event, held at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad, was a low-key but significant affair, attended by key members of the film’s crew, including SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and Rajamouli’s wife Rama. The occasion set the tone for what promises to be an exhilarating journey, as the director and actor embark on a project that fans have been longing for since Mahesh’s 2010 tweet hinting at a possible collaboration.



Mahesh Babu is reportedly undergoing a physical transformation for his role in this high-stakes action adventure, though specifics about the character have been kept under wraps. His fans are eager to see how Rajamouli’s direction will bring out a new side of the actor, especially with Mahesh deliberately keeping details of his look and the character secret to heighten anticipation.

While details about the plot remain scarce, Rajamouli and his father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, have teased fans by describing the film as an action-packed adventure drama, drawing comparisons to the popular Indiana Jones franchise. A location recce for the film has already taken place in Kenya, confirming that portions of the movie will be shot there.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the project has been the rumours swirling around the potential involvement of Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady.

In a special screening of RRR in Japan, SS Rajamouli expressed his excitement about introducing Mahesh Babu to a wider global audience. He described Mahesh as “very handsome” and shared his hopes that once filming wraps up, he would be able to bring Mahesh Babu to international shores for the film’s release.

“His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast, and during the release, I will bring him here and introduce him to you. I’m sure you will love him as well,” Rajamouli said, hinting at the international appeal of the collaboration.

Now only fans are excitedly waiting for the official announcement of Priyanka Chopra joining the film.