Stacey Solomon praised for not hiding tummy post child birth

Los Angeles: Singer Stacey Solomon is being lauded by netizens for proudly flaunting her tummy after giving birth to a child.

Stacey, who blessed with the boy four months ago, recently took to Instagram and posted a photograph in which she is seen showing her post-baby body, reports "mirror.co.uk".

She looked confident in a black and white striped bikini as she posed on the edge of the pool with her son.

On seeing the picture, social media users praised the "Breath Away" hitmaker.

One user wrote: "What a natural photo."

Another one commented: "Thank you for putting a normal mum body out there."