Star Kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Others Make Stylish Appearance At Tania Shroff’s Birthday Bash- Watch

New Delhi: Popular star kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor recently came together for another birthday bash in Bollywood. Yes, you heard it right! Ahan Shetty’s rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff celebrated her birthday last night in Mumbai and these star kids just added more glamour to the party.

They were also joined at the party by Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan and common friend Orhan Awatramani. A video shared by paparazzi account went viral on social media in which Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya could be seen walking with their friends at Tania’s residence. Suhana and Aryan arrived for the party in different cars. While Aryan Khan looked dapper in a black hoodie, charcoal pants, and white sneakers, Suhana looked hot in an off-shoulder long dress with a plunging neckline. Shanaya Kapoor opted for a black tank top, golden skirt, and heels. Khushi, on the other hand, wore a leather top along with flared pants.

Meanwhile Suhana, Agastya and Khushi are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ on OTT platform Netflix. Along with them, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina will also make their debut. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is working on writing and direction for a project by Shah Rukh Khan’s production Red Chilles Entertainment. Shanaya is also working on her debut film ‘Bedhadak’ alongside Lakshay Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Tania Shroff is a fashion designer and influencer who is rumoured to be dating Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.