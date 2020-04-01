'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76

Washington DC: `Star Wars` actor Andrew Jack has died from COVID-19 related health complications on Tuesday, reported Deadline.

According to the 76-year-old actor`s agent Jill McCullough, he died at a hospital located in Chertsey.

"Andrew Jack lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach," Deadline quoted McCullough as saying.

Jack`s wife Gabrielle Rogers took to Twitter to express sorrow over the demise of her husband.

"We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all `with` him. Take care out there, lovers," she tweeted.

We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him. Take care out there, lovers x@RealHughJackman @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2 — Gabrielle Rogers (@GabrielleRoger1) March 31, 2020

Jack was also a dialect coach along with being an actor.

He has worked with actors on films like `Men in Black: International`, `Thor: Ragnarok`, `The Lord of the Rings trilogy` and two `Avengers` movie.