Andrew Jack

'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76

Andrew Jack`s wife Gabrielle Rogers took to Twitter to express sorrow over the demise of her husband. "We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all `with` him," she said.

&#039;Star Wars&#039; actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@GabrielleRoger1

Washington DC: `Star Wars` actor Andrew Jack has died from COVID-19 related health complications on Tuesday, reported Deadline.

According to the 76-year-old actor`s agent Jill McCullough, he died at a hospital located in Chertsey.

"Andrew Jack lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach," Deadline quoted McCullough as saying.

Jack`s wife Gabrielle Rogers took to Twitter to express sorrow over the demise of her husband.

"We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all `with` him. Take care out there, lovers," she tweeted.

Jack was also a dialect coach along with being an actor.

He has worked with actors on films like `Men in Black: International`, `Thor: Ragnarok`, `The Lord of the Rings trilogy` and two `Avengers` movie. 

Tags:
Andrew JackStar WarsCoronavirus
