Stardom comes with a price tag: Ayushmann Khurrana

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana is savouring a hat-trick run of hits right now. After "Andhadhun" and "Badhaai Ho" lasst year, his new film `Article 15 is also a hit. The actor, however, says stardom comes with a comes with a price to pay.

"I hardly get time with my family anymore. I was in Bombay for a couple of days but I hardly spent time (with my family). Living out of a suitcase is not easy. It makes life difficult," Ayushmann told IANS.

Known to be one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema, Ayushmann made his acting debut and rose to fame with "Vicky Donor" in 2012. He subsequent hits include "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Andhadhun", "Badhaai Ho" and "Article 15".

The actor has an interesting slate of films coming up. He will be seen in "Dream Girl," Bala", "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" in the months to come.