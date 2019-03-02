Stevie Nicks calls Harry Styles her 'love child'

London: Legendary singer Stevie Nicks praised One Direction band star Harry Styles, calling him her `love child`.

In an interview to Rolling Stone magazine, Nicks joked Harry is the secret "love child" of herself and her bandmate Mick Fleetwood, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "He`s Mick`s and my love child. When Harry came into our lives, I said, `Oh my God, this is the son I never had`. So I adopted him.

"I love Harry, and I`m so happy Harry made a rock & roll record. He could have made a pop record and that would have been the easy way for him. But I guess he decided he wanted to be born in 1948 too, he made a record that was more like 1975."

Nicks said she likes it when young singers consider her as an idol.

"That makes me happy because I didn`t ever have children, but I feel like I have a lot of daughters. I love Vanessa Carlton. She`s like my younger, younger, younger sister- like if my dad had divorced my mother and married a really younger woman, then had Vanessa," she added