Stitches hurt like mad: Sameera Reddy on C-Section

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy has shared her postpartum journey. She says it's hard on the body when it's a C-Section because her stitches "hurt like mad".

Sameera on Thursday shared a photograph of herself after delivering her second child, a daughter. She wrote a note alongside her photograph and described her postpartum journey.

"As part of my imperfectly perfect campaign I promised I'd share my postpartum journey so here goes. It's really damn hard on the body when it's a C-Section because the stitches hurt like mad," Sameera wrote.

"Nothing can ready you for the sleepless nights of endless feeding and your body just feels so out of whack it can really get you down."

Sameera added that the "tummy swelling takes a while to go and this is day 5 post delivery."

She said that she is thrilled to have her daughter in her arms. "But I can't help but feel hormonally challenged because of all the changes. It all bounces back and that's the silver lining!" she said.

Sameera shared the news of her daughter's arrival on July 12.

The "Tezz" actress married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her fiest child, a son, in 2015.