Stop funding Pakistan: Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed appeals to the US, shares pics from Afghanistan

New Delhi: Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed who led the country after the Taliban takeover recently took to Instagram to appeal to the US to acknowledge the plight of Afghans in the country. She also asked the US government to stop funding Pakistan who she alleges produce terrorists for ISIS and the Taliban.

Aryana also shared a series of pictures of Afghan citizens and spoke about the displaced Afghani citizens who have nowhere to go and are left with no food or shelter. Furthermore, she asked the US to sanction Pakistan and stop funding to them.

In the caption, she wrote, "To @potus @joebiden @unitednations: I CANT BELIEVE YOU LEFT AFGHANISTAN IN CHAOS!! Taking a few thousand Civilians/American citizens out of Afghanistan is appreciated but it won’t solve the problem. What about the millions who are left behind in total chaos?? Thousands of them displaced with no shelter, no food to eat and nowhere to go. What will happen to them? Please #sanctionpakistan please STOP FUNDING PAKISTAN which they use to produce more terrorists and send them off to Afghanistan in the name of AL-QAEDA, ISIS, TALIBAN, etc !!!!!! Please end this unfair, cruel war and the killings of our innocent people for the sake of God and for the sake of HUMANITY Haven’t they suffered enough ????"

Check out Aryana Sayeed's post:

Aryana recently fled Afghanistan and flew out on a US plane. In her Instagram post on August 19, she shared a picture of her on the flight and had revealed in the caption that she had reached Doha, Qatar and was waiting for her flight to Istanbul.

For the unversed, pop star Aryana Sayeed is one of the most popular Afghan singers and TV personalities. She sings in Persian and Pashto. Interestingly, she was a judge in the Afghan version of The Voice - the show aired in 2013.

Later, she also became a judge on the show Afghan Star. She has won several awards as well such as the Afghan Icon Award and the 2017 Best Female Artist of Afghanistan.