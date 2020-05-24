हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Stop, watch Disha Patani ace the #SavageChallenge, Tiger Shroff loved it, just BTW

Disha Patani has taken up the #SavageChallenge, trending big time currently.

Stop, watch Disha Patani ace the #SavageChallenge, Tiger Shroff loved it, just BTW

New Delhi: Disha Patani is always up to date when it comes to the internet trends, after all she is herself a social media sensation. After showing off her killer moves on pop diva Beyonce’s hit song ‘Yonce’, the actress has taken up the #SavageChallenge, trending big time currently. ‘Savage’ is Megan Thee Stallion’s new song and it has created a storm online. Several international celebs have taken it up and Disha too joined the group on Sunday. She channels her inner Beyonce vibes to ace the #SavageChallenge with so much perfection and flaunts her washboard abs in a casual athleisure.  

“Beyonce vibes are on #savagechallenge,” Disha captioned her video. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beyonce vibes are on #savagechallenge 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Among the first ones to drop a comment on her post is her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna. The brother-sister duo praised Disha by posting some clapping and fire emojis.

Disha makes sure she treats her fans to glimpses of herself performing the various viral dance moves. The clips often break the internet too. Check out her moves on ‘Yonce’:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#beyonce Choreography #brian #quarantinelife

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha always remains at the top of her social media game. She is an avid social media user and apart from Instagram, she is also loved equally on TikTok.

On the work front, Disha’s next film is ‘Radhe’ opposite superstar Salman Khan. She also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.

Disha Patani Tiger Shroff Disha Tiger Krishna Shroff Disha Patani Instagram
