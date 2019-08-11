Stormi sings happy birthday for 'mommy' Kylie Jenner

close

Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi wished her "mommy" a happy birthday in an adorable video.

Los Angeles: Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi wished her "mommy" a happy birthday in an adorable video.

Kylie, who turned 22-year-old on Saturday, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself along with her daughter. In the clip, the toddler is seen singing the happy birthday song for her mother. 

The reality TV personality captioned the image: "My baby" along with some heart emojis. 

Earlier, Kylie shared a photograph of herself wearing a hot-pink feathered mini dress with yellow sunglasses and pearl necklaces. Jenner struck a pose in between a flowers-decorated giant 22 sign.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner member is currently in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott. 

The two welcomed Stormi in February 2018. 

