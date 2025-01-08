Stree 2 Actor Abhishek Banerjee Reveals Varun Dhawan Left Him Embarrassed In Front Of Kiara Advani

Mumbai: Abhishek Banerjee, who has won hearts with his performances in Stree, Bhediya, and the recently successful Stree 2, shared a hilarious yet embarrassing incident involving Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Known for his impeccable comic timing, Banerjee revealed how Varun left him red-faced during a conversation about his celebrity crush.



In an interview with SCREEN, Abhishek recounted, “We were shooting for Bhediya, and Varun casually asked me who my crush was among actresses. We were stuck in a car with cameras on both sides, so I couldn’t avoid the question. I hesitated, but eventually, I admitted that it was Kiara Advani.”

What followed left Abhishek mortified. “The next thing I knew, Varun called Kiara and told her! I was so embarrassed, but Kiara, being the amazing person she is, didn’t mind at all. She was sweet about it. That’s when I realized I could never tell Varun anything in confidence!”

Abhishek laughed, adding, “Varun has this dialogue, Dikhta hu main sweet innocent swami type ka…’ He is exactly that in real life, but also a total mischief-maker.”



After the massive success of Stree 2, Banerjee expressed gratitude for the audience’s love and appreciation. He said, “It felt like the backbenchers suddenly became toppers. None of us anticipated such a colossal response, and it’s been a truly humbling experience.”

From his memorable roles in Stree and Paatal Lok to his comic brilliance in Bhediya and Stree 2, Abhishek has carved a niche for himself in the industry. His ability to blend humour with heartfelt performances continues to make him a fan favourite.