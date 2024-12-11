Stree 2 Actor Mushtaq Khan Kidnapped From Delhi-Meerut Highway, Tortured For 12 Hours

Mumbai: Actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his role in the Stree 2, Welcome and many other films endured a harrowing experience after being kidnapped from the Delhi-Meerut highway and tortured for 12 hours. The incident unfolded when Mushtaq, invited to an event with confirmed flight tickets and an advance payment, landed at Delhi airport. Upon arrival, he was taken in a car that drove him to an undisclosed location near Bijnor.

Shivam, Mushtaq’s business partner, revealed to India Today Digital, that the kidnappers demanded Rs 1 cr as ransom and forcibly withdrew over Rs 2 lakh from Mushtaq and his son’s accounts. During his captivity, Mushtaq reportedly endured mental and physical torture.

In the early morning hours, upon hearing the Azaan, Mushtaq realized there was a mosque nearby. Using this as his chance to escape, he ran from the location, sought help from locals, and contacted the police to return home.

Shivam later traveled to Bijnor to file an FIR on Mushtaq’s behalf. He confirmed that they have crucial evidence, including flight tickets, bank transaction details, and CCTV footage near the airport. Mushtaq also remembers key details about the neighborhood and house where he was held, which may help the police identify the culprits.

Shivam highlighted that this wasn’t an isolated incident, as another comedian celebrity Sunil Pal reportedly faced a similar ordeal. “It’s shocking that public figures are being targeted in this manner. We hope this raises awareness and prompts better security measures for everyone,” Shivam stated to India Today Digital.

Mushtaq Khan is said to be recovering from the traumatic experience and is expected to address the media soon.