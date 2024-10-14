Stree 2 Actress Shraddha Kapoor Mocked For Her Ramp Walk, Netizens Say 'Ramp Walk Is A Joke These Days'

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor who won millions of hearts with her stellar performance in Stree 2 was recently seen walking a ramp and failed to impress the netizens with her walk. Shraddha looked very ethereal in a beige and golden Lehenge but her walk didn't match her swag as she looked a tad bit uncomfortable and conscious while walking the ramp. Shraddha's latest ramp walk was massively mocked by the netizens and they mentioned how these days ramp walking has become a joke.

Watch the video of Shraddha Kapoor getting trolled for her ramp walk.

Several actresses have been mocked for their walk on the ramp walk and now a Stree 2 actress has joined the list. One user commented," Her walk is so funny". Another user said," They are actresses and not models, why do they embarrass themselves by walking like this on the ramp". One more user said that ramp walk has now become a joke.

Shraddha Kapoor fans too mention how they are the biggest fans but this walk is the worst. Shraddha is right now the most popular actress in B Town and has surpassed many popular celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the most followed member on Instagram.