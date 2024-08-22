Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor is right now hailed as the biggest lady superstar as her film Stree 2 has crossed all the leagues set by Jawan and Pathaan and become the most successful film of the year. Stree 2 is creating history each day and the star power of the actress is growing with it. Shraddha has even surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the most followed personality on Instagram. She is one of those actresses who hasn't worked with any of the Khans and is still ruling the box office like a queen.

Talking about not working with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to date, Shraddha in her recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast quoted by ANI said, "Many times you are offered a film, but if you feel the character isn’t exciting enough or the role doesn’t challenge the artiste in you then you let go of that role. I’m very clear about the kind of work that I choose". The actress hinted at getting several opportunities but none interested her.

In the same interview, she added," I want to be part of good films, engaging films with good stories, work with good directors, and do good work. If the by-product of all of this is the opportunity to work with good actors or huge stars, I’m happy to say yes to it".

Shraddha Kapoor headlined Stree 2 along with Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi. The film competed with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein at the box office and outshined itself and how. Stree 2 has so far globally earned around Rs 401 crore and is unbeatable.

