Stree 2: Sarkata Aka Sunil Kumar Has The Desire To Work With Salman Khan

New Delhi: Stree 2 is doing phenomenal business at the box office, it has earned around Rs 400 cr at the box office. One man who has stood out in the film is Sarkata played by Sunil Kumar who is also known as The Great Khali, a celebrated WWE wrestler from Punjab, also known as "The Great Khali of Jammu". Sarakata who has become the star with Stree 2, spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla, where he expressed his desire to work with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

When questioned about whom he wants to work in Bollywood after Stree 2,m to which he said, "Bollywood mein main Salman sir ke saath koi movie karna chahta hoon". Indeed the superstar will be happy to work with the Stree 2 sensation.

In the same interview, Sunil revealed that they had a lot of fun while shooting and Rajkummar and Shardha were extremely nice to him on the sets and he loved talking with the actress, "Nature wise bahut ache the Shraddha mam bhi, bahut acha nature hai unka, Rajkummar sir, Pankaj sir jinse bhi main mila".

Casting Sunil Kumar wasn't a task for director Amar Kaushil, speaking about having him in the film, in his media interaction he revealed, " The casting team found him. We wanted a man with such a height and he fit the bill. We used his body shots while the face of Sarkata was generated through CGI."

Stree 2 is creating history each day at the box office and indeed all the actors deserve this success.