Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor Reacts To Her Film Breaking Pathaan & Jawan Records At Box Office

Mumbai: Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao become the most successful Hindi film to date. Stree 3 surpassed biggest blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Stree 2 will be a massive success even the actors never imagined. In her recent appearance on NDTV Summit, Shraddha spoke about Stree 2 overtaking Jawan and Pathaan, she said, "I have an absolutely fantastic leading man in our Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan, who I’ve grown up being a fan of. So, we’ll keep that where it belongs."

Talking about Stree 2 being a massive success, Shraddha said," It’s exciting to have a film that does well, but it’s even more exciting when the entire industry thrives and collectively a lot more films succeed."

Stree 2 has so far earned Rs 586 cr at the box office in India and overseas it made around Rs 826 crore.

Talking about the Stree 2 success, Rajkummar Rao expressed his excitement and had earlier said," We all are very happy that Stree 2 has done so well. With such huge (box office) numbers coming out, it proves that so many people went and watched it. I thank them for their love. I have received a lot of love from the audience. I have received so many congratulatory messages and calls".

He further added," I was emotionally very vulnerable when people said that it felt like a personal victory to them. Many people have said that they have felt ‘humari hi jeet hui hai, it is not just your win’. Many of them had attached their journeys with mine and they said that my journey gives them hope. It was overwhelming for me,"