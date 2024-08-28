New Delhi: Recently when Shraddha Kapoor appeared on Zakir Khan's show, she spoke about not moving out of her parent's house and questioned the standup comedian about her decision and whether she was doing the right thing or not. Zakir mentioned she is lucky to have her parents' house and unless they do not throw her out, she should continue to stay with them. Sharddha happily agreed with him and said that was her plan. However contrary to her plan that she claimed a few weeks ago, several reports are doing the rounds that the Stree 2 actress has shifted from her parent's house and is now all set to become superstar Akshay Kumar's neighbour.

As per reports in HT, Sharddha is planning to become a new neighbour of AKshya Kuamr as she has rented Hrithik Roshans's apartment in the same building. The reports of Shraddha shifting to a new house have been spreading like wildfire on the internet and wonder if this is Stree 2 success effect.

Shraddha Kapoor is right now basking all the success with Stree 2 as the film has done phenomenal business at the box office. Shraddha currently stays in a sea-facing 3BHK apartment in Juhu along with her mom and dad Shakti Kapoor, she has a beautiful and cosy setup in the house and we wonder if the actress is actually planning to move out of her parent's home and stay independently.